American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get American Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Software

American Software Stock Performance

American Software Announces Dividend

AMSWA stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $338.97 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.71. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. American Software’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of American Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after purchasing an additional 429,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Software by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 395,826 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Software by 941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 287,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 32.4% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 853,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 208,742 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.