Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.28. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $110.28.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

