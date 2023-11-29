Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after acquiring an additional 238,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,032,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,552,000 after purchasing an additional 359,562 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $183.20 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.83. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.