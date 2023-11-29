Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

