Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 14,373 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.96. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

