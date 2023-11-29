Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 14,647 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,577,000 after purchasing an additional 467,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after acquiring an additional 702,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,026 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,117,000 after buying an additional 439,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,004,848 shares in the company, valued at $47,328,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock worth $456,239,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

