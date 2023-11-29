Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,072,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,367 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $31,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMKR. UBS Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. 27,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,808. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock worth $232,511,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

