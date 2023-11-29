Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Price Target at C$12.18

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Mining from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.90 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$7.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.93.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.0990099 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

