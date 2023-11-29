Analysts Set PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Target Price at $6.71

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.71.

PNNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

PNNT stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -161.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after buying an additional 290,107 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 295,060 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,059,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 798,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

