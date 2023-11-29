Analyzing Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) & EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lavoro and EZCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion 0.44 -$50.50 million N/A N/A EZCORP $1.05 billion 0.43 $38.46 million $0.52 15.60

EZCORP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lavoro.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro N/A N/A N/A EZCORP 3.67% 9.68% 4.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Lavoro and EZCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lavoro and EZCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 0 2 0 3.00 EZCORP 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lavoro presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. EZCORP has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.96%. Given Lavoro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than EZCORP.

Volatility and Risk

Lavoro has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZCORP has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of EZCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EZCORP beats Lavoro on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. In addition, it offers EZ+, a web-based application that allow customers to manage their pawn transactions, layaways, and loyalty rewards online. As of September 30, 2022, the company owned and operated 515 pawn stores in the United States; 528 pawn stores in Mexico; and 132 pawn stores in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras. EZCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

