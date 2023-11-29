Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVXL. StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,938,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after buying an additional 201,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 119,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,422 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 630,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

