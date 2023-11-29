ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 362.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.21% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANIP. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $333,103.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 996,430 shares in the company, valued at $51,475,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 313,226 shares in the company, valued at $20,265,722.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $333,103.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 996,430 shares in the company, valued at $51,475,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,074 shares of company stock worth $7,421,760. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANIP opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.77 and a beta of 1.02. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

