ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $21,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in ANSYS by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.96. 38,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,949. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.57. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

