Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 3.7%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 1,200,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,330,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 467.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 94,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 267,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 60,387 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 1,000,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 86,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 558,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

