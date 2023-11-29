Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Free Report

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.