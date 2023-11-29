ApeCoin Tops One Day Volume of $80.16 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. ApeCoin has a market cap of $575.32 million and approximately $80.16 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One ApeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
ApeCoin Token Profile
ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
