Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.55 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $302,067.33 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00024050 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002011 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

