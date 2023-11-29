Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 1,321,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,781,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

The stock has a market capitalization of $519.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $146,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,261,691.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. UBS Group AG increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 41.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

