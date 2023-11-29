Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,007 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,359. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

