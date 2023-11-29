ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 65515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on ARHT Media from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, August 25th.

ARHT Media Stock Performance

About ARHT Media

The stock has a market cap of C$17.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

