Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 237.1% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several research firms recently commented on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 445 ($5.62) to GBX 480 ($6.06) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.31) to GBX 6,300 ($79.58) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 450 ($5.68) to GBX 500 ($6.32) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.05. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
