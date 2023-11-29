Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Associated Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.82.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $575.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

