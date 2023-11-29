Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Announces $2.20 Quarterly Dividend

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Atrion has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $296.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.57. Atrion has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $705.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atrion

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

In other news, CEO David A. Battat bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

