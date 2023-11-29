AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,730,687 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $47,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

T opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

