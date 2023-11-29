Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.20

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 50157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.16) to GBX 710 ($8.97) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($8.84) to GBX 720 ($9.09) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

About Auto Trader Group

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

