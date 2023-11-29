Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Autodesk worth $3,700,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,795,073,000 after buying an additional 235,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,675 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $629,742,000 after buying an additional 77,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $207.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $232.15.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,420. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

