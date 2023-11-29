Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Update

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the October 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APPTF opened at C$7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.51. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$8.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

