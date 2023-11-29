Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Update

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the October 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS APPTF opened at C$7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.51. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$8.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.