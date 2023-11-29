Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 784,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,672 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $16,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam increased its position in Avantor by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,254,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 380,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,205 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avantor by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,481,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 11,265,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. 1,582,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784,638. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVTR

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.