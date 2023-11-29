Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

RNA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $530.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.10.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

