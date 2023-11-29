Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,971 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Avista worth $59,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 146.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avista by 156.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 21.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Avista by 83.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avista stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. 14,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,363. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVA. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

