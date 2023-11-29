B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $45,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $496,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 131.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 746,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,977 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.73.

Shares of CHRW opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

