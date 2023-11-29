B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 2,114 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Waters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,471,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,199,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 909,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,580,000 after acquiring an additional 74,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.00.

Waters Stock Down 0.4 %

WAT opened at $275.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.87 and its 200 day moving average is $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

