B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.9% in the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,717 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

