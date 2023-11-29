B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 193 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 910.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Down 1.0 %

IEX opened at $196.61 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.47 and its 200 day moving average is $208.74.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IEX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.30.

View Our Latest Report on IEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.