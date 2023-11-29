B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 442 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 28.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 597,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,671,000 after acquiring an additional 132,182 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34,796 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 106,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 42.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,470,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after buying an additional 436,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

