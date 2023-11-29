B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

B2Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 152.0% annually over the last three years. B2Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

B2Gold Stock Up 6.7 %

BTG stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $66,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,276,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,052,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 78,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

