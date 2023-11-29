B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of TSE BTO traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.57. 951,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,736. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.81 and a 52-week high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of C$641.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.16 million. Analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3844062 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.19.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

