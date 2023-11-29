Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 24,062 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $81,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

