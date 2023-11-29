Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,471 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $86,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $300.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $300.93. The company has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.60.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

