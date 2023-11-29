Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 442,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,545 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $66,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $147.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

