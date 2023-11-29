Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $91.70 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,219 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of PTC worth $91,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PTC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in PTC by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in PTC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,277 shares of company stock valued at $763,367. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $154.45 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $156.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Further Reading

