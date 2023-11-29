Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,342 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Waste Management worth $63,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $169.67 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day moving average is $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

