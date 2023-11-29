Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,868 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,868 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $75,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

