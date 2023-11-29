Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 72,226 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,361,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,226 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $98,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

