Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,896 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of MSCI worth $92,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,789,834,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after buying an additional 240,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after buying an additional 156,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,613,000 after buying an additional 194,606 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $523.84 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.