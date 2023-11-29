Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Globant worth $83,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $215.65 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $219.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.33 and a 200 day moving average of $185.28.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

