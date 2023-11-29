Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,549 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 446,828 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $53,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $117.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $321.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.72. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

