Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,578 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $62,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $249.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.27 and its 200 day moving average is $240.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.