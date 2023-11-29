Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 44,072 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,675 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 44,072 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $54,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $144.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

