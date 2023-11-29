Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,498 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Graco worth $72,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 6.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.